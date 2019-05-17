Madonna And Quavo Sing About An Unpromised Existence On 'Future'

(B Lacroix/WireImage)/(Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Madonna continues to drip feed the world new material from her forthcoming LP Madame X. The latest is the reggae-influenced tune "Future" with Quavo. It's a surprising, ecstatic new record that has a smooth, tropical style to soundtrack trips to the beach this summer.

"Future" is for sunny weather and cool beach winds. The collaboration is surprisingly funky, and Madonna's soft voice carries its breeze to the seas and beyond. Quavo brings the heat of the sun with Auto-Tuned vocals that set the scene. The song's lyrics carry a sad message of fleeting existence and the realization that nothing is permanent, especially the future. But the way that the music encases these words is soothing and crafts yet another song for the summer from the legendary pop artist.

Last week, Madonna released her breezy collaboration with Swae Lee, "Crave." So far, Madame X has two other powerful singles to help you prepare for its June 15 release date: the Maluma-assisted "Medellín" and the empowerment anthem "I Rise."

Listen to "Future" up above.