Tyler, The Creator's New Album Igor Has Some Rules To Follow For Your First Listen

Tyler, the Creator's new album, Igor, is finally out. That's one part of the news. The second, equally important part, is that when you listen to it, you have to listen to it in a very particular manner; "No skips. Front to back. No distractions either," he wrote in a special note on Twitter on the eve of the LP dropping. So take that into consideration today when you're basking in the fifth studio album comprised of songs that he produced, wrote, and arranged himself (also revealed in the same note). Follow the instructions.

Igor is different from anything else that Tyler, the Creator has ever released. So this pink note in question lays out exactly what to expect when listening to it: don't expect anything. "Igor. This is not Bastard. This is not Goblin. This is not Wolf. This is not Cherry Bomb. This is not Flower Boy. This is Igor," the note reads.

The LP credits no features, but Playboi Carti sings on "Earfquake" and Kanye West's voice can be heard on "Puppet." The 12-track album features the full versions of previously teased tracks, “Igor's Theme,” “Whatsgood,” “A Boy is A Gun,” and “New Magic Wand.” On Twitter, he announced that the vinyl will be available in "a few weeks."

Tyler gave an exciting Twitter countdown to the LP's release last night; he was clearly as exhilarated as fans were. He tweeted at 50 minutes, then 40, 30, 20, and 10 before then posting one every minute until the clock struck 12. His last was "ONE MINUTE FUCK" before posting the link to the album. Now that the new Creator music has arrived, the two-year wait (not counting "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch") since Flower Boy is finally over.

Check out Igor up above and remember, no expectations.