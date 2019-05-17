Halsey Is Bloody And Brawling In Her Tenacious 'Nightmare' Video

YouTube

Welcome to Halsey's nightmare.

The "Without Me" hitmaker has kicked off what appears to be a new era with the release of the punky single "Nightmare" and its bloody, fire-filled video. In it, Halsey's angry but emboldened as she spits dauntless declarations like "I'm no sweet dream but I'm a hell of a night" and "No, I won't smile but I'll show you my teeth." That's exactly what she does in the clip, which co-stars Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse, and a cluster of uniformed schoolchildren as members of her badass girl gang.

This one's more in line with Halsey's hard-hitting Yungblud and Travis Barker collab "11 Minutes" than, say, "Bad At Love," and it's a thrilling taste of what her third album could have in store. Not to mention, it's a loud, fearless female empowerment anthem that speaks volumes at a time when women's rights are being threatened. Bravo, Halsey.

"Nightmare" arrived on Thursday night (May 16), just a week after Halsey announced the single during an intimate show in New York City. A couple weeks prior, the 24-year-old wiped her Instagram feed — the universal sign that a pop star is about to begin a new era — and subsequently teased the song with fan-friendly lyric scavenger hunts and more IG posts.

It's unclear if "Nightmare" will be another standalone single like "Without Me" or if it'll proceed a new project, but all signs point to the latter. If so, it may be her biggest album to date. In the two years since Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, she's only seen her star power rise, thanks to her first No. 1 single, "Without Me," and her Top 10 hit with BTS, "Boy With Luv." In short, it's been anything but a nightmare.