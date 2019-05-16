Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's Mysterious Seventh Album

Getty Images

From the mood to the aesthetic to the possible collaborators, here are all the hints she's dropped

It started with a countdown. From the moment Taylor Swift posted the ticking timer last month, it's been all eyes and ears on the former snake queen. And for the first time in a long time, she's giving us what appears to be a traditional album rollout, complete with scheduled releases, a slew of radio and print conversations, and televised appearances. If her rule of the Reputation era was "there will be no explanation," the TS7 motto seems to be more, "you can't spell 'comment' without 'me!'"

So what do we know about Swift's seventh album so far? Well, not much, conclusively — which is exactly how she likes it. But thanks to her restored interest in interviews and her clever easter eggs, there's plenty we can surmise about the tightly guarded project. Check it out below, and keep this page bookmarked — we'll be adding more intel as it comes in.