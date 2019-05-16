ASAP Ferg and ASAP Rocky Bring Cute Dogs To A Rave In 'Pups' Video

(Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)/(Melodie Jeng/Getty Images)

A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky have the type of brotherly chemistry that most rappers could only dream of. So it makes sense that the two would love to showcase their tightness on their new collaboration, "Pups." In the video, which takes place at a wild, rave-like concert, there are actually puppies all around. So whether you come for the rapping or the adorable animals, you'll be satisfied either way.

The video starts off with adorable pups, large and small. Try not to smile too much; the ferocity starts immediately afterward. For nearly three minutes, the two rappers trade bars and verses with a verbal high-five every few seconds for a masterfully intricate collaborative effort. Rocky starts things off with "Get at me," leading on with a tight string of words that Ferg picks up with his own "Get at me."

The beat and surrounding crowd are ravenous, and it's all that the two-man combo needs to crank up the energy. The crowd itself is a character, filled with a diverse cast of people all moving frantically. It's a chaotic scene that matches the berserk song which feels somewhat nostalgic. It's clear that that frantic energy of Ferg's 2017 hit "Plain Jane" has stuck around and manifested itself as something new.

A$AP Ferg revealed to MTV News last month, ahead of his set at Pharrell's Something in the Water festival, that in addition to "Pups," he has "a lot of music about to come out." His last full-length release was the Still Striving mixtape in 2017.

Watch the video for "Pups" up above and ogle some adorable dogs.