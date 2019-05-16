Lizzo, Martin Garrix, Macklemore, And Patrick Stump Will Perform At The 2019 MTV TV & Movie Awards

Getty/Provided

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards are still a month away, but the party has already started. In addition to the full list of nominees (announced earlier this week), we officially have a host in Shazam!'s Zachary Levi. But no party — or awards show for that matter — is complete without a soundtrack.

This year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are bringing the heat: Lizzo will perform along with Martin Garrix featuring Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy.

Lizzo, this month's MTV PUSH artist, is having quite the 2019. In addition to releasing her new album, Cuz I Love You, in April, the singer/rapper/flute-playing diva just popped up on a summery collab track with Charli XCX. It's a great time to be Lizzo — it's an even better time to tune in to find out what she'll do onstage.

Superstar Dutch DJ Garrix recently teamed up with Macklemore and Stump for the slippery, funky anthem "Summer Days," and the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards stage will be the first place the trio ever assemble to perform it. You won't want to miss this debut.

This year's crop of nominees is a field full of faves. Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG lead the nominations with four each, but that's only the beginning. (See the full list right here.)

Wanna support your faves? Then you better get voting at vote.mtv.com and by direct messaging @MTVAwards on Twitter and Facebook Messenger. Don't forget to tune into MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.