ANGELO KRITIKOS

Elle Winter Just Can't Seem To Pull Away On Fizzy, Highly Danceable 'Sick Of You'

Rising young pop singer Elle Winter is at the center of a sensory overload on "Sick of You," her latest single and a confectionary slice of funky liberation. She might sing "When the night is over, we keep wanting more / I found myself running back to your door," but from the sound of the production behind her, she's actually having the time of her life.

"Sick of You," as Winter explained in a statement, "describes being with a person who understands you and that you connect with." That fizz is captured here over limber production work from The Orphanage, the behind-the-board duo of Trevor Brown and Zaire Koalo, whose soundtrack here recalls the '80s work of Quincy Jones.

The duo provide right kind of foundation over which Winter can deliver the sweet, simple message implied by the title: "I can't get sick of you."

Winter began her career in movies with an assist from Disney, appearing in 2015's 3 Generations and last year's The After Party, led by rapper Kyle. While her first EP is still a few months away (it's due out this fall), "Sick of You" is the second track we've heard from her this year after the Cherry Beach-assisted, EDM-tinged "Easy."

And as she revealed on social media, "Sick of You" has the distinction of being released on her birthday.

Winter's sound is in good hands: her producers also recently worked on Lizzo's "Better in Color" and the towering 5 Seconds of Summer/Chainsmokers collab "Who Do You Love."

Listen to "Sick of You" above. It can be your own personal birthday gift to Winter.