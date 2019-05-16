Robert Downey Jr. Shares Footage From His Last Few Moments On The Avengers: Endgame Set

Getty Images

Avengers: Endgame has been out in the wild for a few weeks already, and that has apparently given Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark) free license to start sharing a plethora of behind-the-scenes moments from the end of the Infinity Saga.

His latest clip, presumably taken from his final moments on the Endgame set, features a rousing speech delivered by Iron Man himself as he thanks the staff while shooting is apparently wrapping up.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

“I got a lot of feelings, but I’m gonna take Chris’s lead and save it for Instagram,” Downey Jr. joked. “Thanks so much.” Elsewhere on set, someone shouts that it's a "wrap" for the actor, and the rest of the cast and crew in the room begins applauding. Downey Jr. passes out a few hugs, and the emotion in the room is palpable. Fans took to the Instagram post to share their support for the actor and thank him for his service as the iconic Tony Stark/Iron Man.

This is far from the first post Downey Jr. has shared with a peek behind the curtain when it comes to Endgame. A more recent post showed him reuniting with Tom Holland's Peter Parker in a particular scene near the end of the movie. Before that, he shared a post with a heartbreaking reference to a scene from Endgame that fans quickly picked up on.

Nothing but respect for our Tony Stark, who's making sure he's still in our hearts and on our minds, despite his ultimate fate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What kind of footage will he come back with next? We aren't sure, but you can bet he'll continue delivering glimpses behind the curtain into the world of Marvel and some of our favorite heroes. We certainly aren't complaining.