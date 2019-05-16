BTS Pay Tribute To Legendary Beatles Performance In Colbert Debut

(Steve Granitz/WireImage)

BTS, fresh off of blazing the SummerStage at Good Morning America on Wednesday, made their debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (May 15). Their performance of the magnetic "Boy With Luv" came with a unique twist that paid homage to The Beatles. Their debut was a magical moment, with any snapshots absolutely necessary to be framed and hung on walls.

BTS wore matching black slim suits for their performance of "Boy With Luv," paying tribute to The Beatles's legendary debut on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, which took place on the very same stage. Host Stephen Colbert — whose show tapes inside the Ed Sullivan Theater — slicked his hair back and gave his best Sullivan-like introduction in a moment that fittingly was shot in black and white.

The group took the stage with its magician-like choreography and belted the pop number in a timeless manner. In another 45 years, maybe a band dressed similar to BTS will pay their own homage.

"Boy With Luv" is BTS's collaboration with Halsey that appears on their recently released album Map Of The Soul: Persona. They performed it together with her for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month. Last month, they made their debut on Saturday Night Live.

Take a look at this honorable performance of "Boy With Luv" up above.