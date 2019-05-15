Getty Images

Charli XCX And Lizzo Join Forces For Your New Fave Pop Song, 'Blame It On Your Love'

Forget "New Music Friday" — we've got a mid-week pop emergency right now.

After a few days of hyped-up teases, Charli XCX has delivered "Blame It On Your Love," a collaboration with her Atlantic Records labelmate/UglyDolls co-star/fellow bad bitch, Lizzo. The U.K. pop star visited Radio One with Annie Mac on Wednesday (May 15) to premiere the track and to reveal that she's had it on the back burner for "three or four years."

"Until Lizzo was on it, it wasn't perfect," Charli explained. "She just pulled it together. I mean, her energy is just so amazing."

The song itself is a complete overhaul of "Track 10," the beloved closing cut off Charli's 2017 project Pop 2. Here, the warped vocals from that track get smoothed out over a handclap-driven beat, as Charli sings about a dizzying love. The always-reliable Lizzo, meanwhile, comes through for a brief but charismatic verse, claiming, "I'm trying to catch millions, not trying to catch feelings."

In her interview with Mac, Charli confirmed that "Blame It On Your Love" is the lead single off her upcoming third album. "I think this will probably sit on the more pop spectrum of what I'm doing with the record," she teased, further revealing that she's trying to nail down more collaborations with artists she admires, including Christine and the Queens.

Charli also revealed that she and Lizzo shot a video for the bop last week, which fans surmised from the photos Charli's been posting of them. In one, she wrote in her typical all-caps, slang-heavy style, "IMAGINE IF I MADE A SONG WITH @LIZZO AKA THE QUEEN OF EVERYTHING - WOULD U DIE??? I WOULD DIEEEEEEEE!!! PREP MY GRAVE ASAP WE GOT A BOP COMING THIS WEEK."

R.I.P. Charli, I guess!