BTS Brought Songs Of Ice And 'Fire' To Good Morning America

Getty Images

The kings have landed back in New York ahead of yet another stop on their global stadium tour

BTS fans have been camping out for days near Central Park in New York City to watch the Korean boyband perform on Good Morning America. It's a special kind of commitment, a microcosm of the larger fanbase that supports "the boys" — as ARMY affectionately call them.

And those fans were as much a part of BTS' performances of "Boy With Luv" and "Fire" this morning (May 15) on GMA's SummerStage, bringing hot chaos to the synchronized moment. The band and the fans themselves can finally rest. Well, at least until they take the stage this weekend at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

Watching a BTS performance is like watching ice skaters match each other's movements tit for tat, each leg, arm, and body swing contrasting with its equal and opposite. Their performance of "Boy With Luv" found a rhythm in its funk that the band members followed, silkily bouncing their shoulders as they sang the number — sans Halsey, who is featured on the track. They later performed their older hit "Fire" with an explosive dance routine to compliment "Boy With Luv"'s svelte one. Throughout the two-song experience, the crowd's deafening roars and passionate screams grew louder and louder.

At the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month, BTS performed "Boy With Luv" with Halsey, marking their first time playing the Top 10 record together. The band's latest album Map of the Soul: Persona came out in April and topped the Billboard 200 chart.

Take a look at the enchanting performances that had the crowd going nuts up above.