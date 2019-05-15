Selena Gomez Cautions Against Spending Too Much Time On Social Media

Getty Images

Selena Gomez is one of the most-followed celebrities on the internet, but she just put social media on blast.

Speaking out during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Gomez took a moment during a press conference to air her grievances with what the descent of social media has done to the youth of today – herself included.

"I think our world is going through a lot,” said Gomez. “I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible. It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes.”

The thoughts Gomez shared on social media are obviously referring to the "fake news" phenomenon that's swept up users across Facebook, Twitter, and just about every other online community you can think of. It's something that even the platforms themselves are quickly working to combat – people being misinformed and consuming incorrect informational an alarming rate.

The singer has over 150 million followers on Instagram and around 57 million on Twitter. Still, despite her enormous platforms, she's very quiet when it comes to sharing posts on any of her accounts. As it turns out, that's on purpose. She believes it's "pretty impossible" to make social media "safe," and as such she's careful with the content she uploads.

“I’m grateful I have the platform," she clarified. "I don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me. I’ll see these young girls at meet and greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it.”

She's absolutely purposeful – in fact, if you look at her Twitter account, her most recent tweet is actually a link to Taylor Swift's new single "ME!," along with words of encouragement: "So proud @taylorswift13," Gomez wrote.

It's interesting to see inside Selena's head like this, and it's great she's using her influence to spread words of caution like this to her young fanbase as well as those who might need to hear that social media can be dangerous. We stan a responsible queen, TBH. Now let's hear more of those opinions, Selena!