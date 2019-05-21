'Life Has Drastically Changed' In This Glimpse Of The Hills: New Beginnings

Audrina Patridge once led a sweet champagne toast with some of her Hills pals to "new beginnings" -- and now the cast is coming full circle with a brand-new series featuring the aforementioned quote.

In a brand-new look at The Hills: New Beginnings -- debuting on June 24 -- the notorious Hollywood group will show that some relationships last forever. Audrina, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port -- plus notable newbies Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton as well as Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler -- will prove the squad still remains and there's "so much to catch up on."

"Life has drastically changed," Heidi states in the video, while Spencer adds "I love watching you be a mom."

It's like they never left us back in 2010. And yes, Brody, it's "been too long." Check out the entire clip, then share what you're most excited to see when the brand-new series The Hills: New Beginnings begins on June 24!