Jennifer Lawrence Threw An Engagement Party, And We're Bummed We Missed Out

Getty Images

We've been following Jennifer Lawrence's glamorous romance with fiancé Cooke Maroney since February, from the actress confirming her engagement to her showing off her massive diamond ring during Paris Fashion Week.

Now, J-Law has been spotted celebrating her upcoming nuptials with Maroney at an engagement party over the past weekend. According to ET, Lawrence headed to Brooklyn, NY with Maroney and several friends to hit up the River Café on Saturday. It was "pretty casual," according to ET's source, or at least as casual as you can get when an Oscar-winning actress is involved.

They certainly didn't dress casual, though – they looked great, as to be expected. Lawrence came rocking a long-sleeved chiffon dress, while Maroney wore a basic blue suit and gray tie for the occasion.

Lawrence rented out the restaurant for the shindig for the night, with the party kicking off around 7 PM and coming to a close around 11 PM. Guests included Lawrence's pal Emma Stone, as well as stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, who shared a quick Instagram snap of the event, with the bride-to-be all smiles during the party.

"Here she comes! We couldn’t be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS... this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all," the duo wrote.

Those in attendance snacked on Mandarin duck, plenty of buffet stations, and other tasty hors d'oeuvres rife with vegan options to suit guests' preferences.

The engagement party sounds like it was a fun, chill affair, but now we're curious – when can we expect the wedding? Now that the preliminary celebrations are out of the way, it's time for the real thing. Time to start planning, guys. And make sure to drop an invite for us in the mail!