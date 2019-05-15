FreeSitch: Mike Sorrentino Just Had More Jersey Shore Visitors In Prison

Getty Images/MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino recently saw his fellow MVP members Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino during his eight-month prison sentence. And the Jersey Shore cast member -- who has been serving his time since January -- recently had the opportunity to see some other members of his MTV family.

"The Comeback Is Always Greater Than The Setback #FreeSitch," Mike captioned the photograph above, which features his wife Lauren, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese and Nicole Polizzi. It's unclear when the photograph was taken, but Ron commented "Yassssss," while Snooki added "Miss u!!!" Mrs. Sitch also shared the snap on her Instagram account.

Now Mike has seen most of his JS counterparts in the penitentiary -- and before they all know it, everyone will be together again with some funfetti cake and Doritos. Be sure to stay with MTV News for all Jersey Shore updates.