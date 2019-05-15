Taylor Swift Apologizes For Calling Out Joe Jonas During Their 2008 Breakup

Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas used to be an item back in 2008. If you need some extra time to process that, we'll wait.

Back with us? Good. Okay, those were different times, for sure – for instance, Joe Jonas is now married to Sophie Turner. Taylor is now in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, though the pair haven't announced wedding plans just yet.

But even though it's been over a decade since Swift and Jonas were dating, it seems there's still something the pop star regrets about the time they were together – or, more accurately, when they broke up. On a recent Ellen appearance, DeGeneres asked Taylor what one of her most embarrassing memory was as part of a "Burning Questions" segment.

"Probably when I like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," Taylor replied. "That was too much, that was too much. I was 18, yeah," she admitted. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there."

Swift is referring to a dig she made at Jonas in 2008, after he reportedly broke things off with her via phone call. Back in an interview promoting the release of her album Fearless, Swift dished on the "one song" about a guy who wasn't in her life anymore.

"We haven't talked since, but you know what, some day I'm gonna find someone really, really great who's right for me," Swift said of Jonas. "When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

My, how things have changed since then! Now that Jonas has found the love of his life, and Swift seems to have found hers (she and Alwyn have been dating since 2016) it looks like the pair can comfortably laugh about the past together. It's still a trip to look back and reminisce on what was going on back in 2008.

Don't count out 2019, though – Swift has a new album on the way, and coincidentally, so do the Jonas Brothers! What a time to be alive.