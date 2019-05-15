Maisie Williams Opens Up About Wanting A 'Normal Life' After Game Of Thrones

Getty Images

With Game of Thrones coming to an end, the show’s cast is dealing with the show and its impending closure in different ways.

For Maisie Williams, who portrays Arya Stark, that means combating some of the more negative feelings that have come with appearing on the massively popular fantasy series.

During a recent appearance on the Happy Place podcast with Fearne Cotton, Maisie discussed some of the issues she still finds herself facing when it comes to "hating herself," and wanting to move on from the spotlight Game of Thrones has placed upon her.

“Honestly, I want a normal life," Williams confided in Cotton. "I don’t want any of this crazy, crazy world because it’s not worth it.” She expressed she'd been feeing "very sad" over the past year, dealing with moments where she had gone through "real revelations" where she wasn't happy "doing this" (presumably Game of Thrones) and had been instead pretending everything was fine.

"I think there was a period of time where I was very sad, and then I came out of that, and now it’s just really terrifying that you’re ever going to slip back into it," she explained. "That’s still something that I’m really working on, because I think that’s really hard. It’s really hard to feel sad and not feel completely defeated by it.” It's something she still struggles with.

“I still lie in bed at, like, 11 o’clock at night telling myself all the things I hate about myself.”

But despite the feelings of negativity Williams has still been working to combat, she admits she's still made progress with efforts to be more "genuine," stressing that the issues she hadn't in fact made the issues she had been dealing with public and had chosen to "drop it all" in an effort to really have fun. With Game of Thrones in the rearview mirror, Williams is currently focused on what she refers to as "dropping the act" to remain true to herself."

“I think that’s definitely a first step,” said Williams. “Not trying to be who you want me to be right now in this moment.”

Previously, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) discussed her long-standing battle with depression while filming Game of Thrones and how she would "think about suicide" wen she was younger. The constant barrage of negativity about her appearance, the fictional character she portrayed, and other incessant remarks from fans took a toll on her mental health.

“I just would cry and cry and cry over just getting changed and putting on clothes and be like, ‘I can’t do this. I can’t go outside. I have nothing that I want to do."

Fortunately, after seeking therapy, Turner eventually went on medication and found things beginning to improve. Hopefully both Williams and Turner can begin to rest, relax, recharge, and take some time to themselves to heal now that the show is over – the series finale is set to air Sunday, May 19.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).