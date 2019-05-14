Getty Images

Troye Sivan And Charli XCX Curated Their Own Pride Festival — See The Lineup

After dropping their nostalgic bop "1999" last year, Troye Sivan and Charli XCX are reuniting to make 2019 shine. On Tuesday (May 14), the duo unveiled the lineup for the first annual Go West Fest, a music festival hitting Los Angeles just in time for Pride Month.

Charli and Sivan will co-host and co-headline the June 6 event, which features a killer roster of artists that they curated themselves. Indie-pop icons Allie X and Pussy Riot will join them onstage at L.A.'s The Wiltern, as will Sivan collaborations Carlie Hanson and Leland. The rest of the lineup includes Gia Gunn, Quay Dash, Dorian Electra, and Chika.

Alongside an announcement video on Twitter, Sivan wrote that Go West Fest is "a new kind of pride festival... that celebrates the inclusivity, artistry, music, kinks, merchants, and creativity of the LGBTQ community, while really giving back to our community."

The Bloom singer added that "everyone's welcome" at the one-day festival, and that the "whole thing benefits GLAAD and local organizations."

Charli added in an Instagram Story, "It's gonna be amazing and I'm so happy to be a part of it with @troyesivan - who has really put so so so much hard work and love into this v special event!!!! EVERYONE IS WELCOME!!!!!"

Tickets for Go West Fest go on sale this Friday (May 17) — see ticket info here.