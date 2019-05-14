Game Of Thrones Creators Will Helm The Next Star Wars Movie

Lucasfilm

It's official! Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are bringing their talents to a galaxy far, far away.

Walt Disney Company chairman Bob Iger, speaking during the MoffetNathanson Media & Communications summit, confirmed that the first upcoming Star Wars film following The Rise of Skywalker will indeed be from none other than the Game of Thrones showrunners.

“We’re hard at work already, but we felt three years was the proper amount of time to not only take a breather and reset, but to gear up for the next film’s release," said a mostly tight-lipped Iger. “We did a deal with David Benioff and D.B Weiss, who are famous for Game of Thrones, and the next movie that we release will be theirs." He added that they [Disney] wasn't "saying anything more about that."

There are currently two additional Star Wars shows in the works for the upcoming Disney+ streaming platform, but the company is planing on waiting three years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts later in 2019 until bringing the next movie out.

"We thought would be smart for us to take a bit of a hiatus while we figure out what’s next. Now, we’re not going to wait until [The Rise of Skywalker] is released and start figuring it out. We’re actually hard at work doing that already,” explained Iger. "The conclusion that we reached was that three years was the proper amount of time to not only take a breather and reset, but to really gear up for the next film’s release."

After Benioff and Weiss release their first Star Wars film in 2022, two more movies are scheduled to come out every other year through 2026. Can the duo bring their Game of Thrones magic to one of the most beloved sci-fi universes of all time? We'll have to wait and see.