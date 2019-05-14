2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations: See The Full List

Marvel Studios / Netflix / HBO

To all the Golden Popcorns I've loved before...

It should come as no surprise to anyone existing in the year of our Lord 2019 that two pop culture behemoths reign supreme: Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones. But don't tell that to Notorious RBG.

On Tuesday (May 14), the nominees for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards were announced and Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones, and the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG lead the nominations with four apiece. But Netflix charmer To All The Boys I've Loved Before isn't far behind with three nods of its own — including recognition in top categories like Best Movie and Best Kiss for Lana Condor and Breakthrough Performance nominee Noah Centineo's swoon-worthy smooch.

While lovebirds/relatives Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen weren't nominated in that beloved category, Game of Thrones did score a nod for Best Show for the third year in a row, and earned not one but two nominations for her badass portrayal of Arya Stark in Season 8: Best Hero (going head to head with the night's host, Zachary Levi) and Best Fight for her epic showdown with the White Walkers.

Meanwhile, new categories this year include Reality Royalty, Most Meme-able Moment, and Best Real-Life Hero, which includes nominees RBG, rock climber Alex Honnold, and tennis icon Serena Williams.

And the best part is you can start voting right now — yes, now! Vote for your faves at vote.mtv.com, and by direct messaging @MTVAwards on Twitter and Facebook Messenger. Don't forget to tune into MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Vote now for your 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees:

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Us

BEST SHOW

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt’s Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) — The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) — A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) — Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) — The Handmaid’s Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) — Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) — The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

BEST HERO

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) — Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) — BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) — Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!

BEST VILLAIN

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) — Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) — The Handmaid’s Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) — Avengers: Endgame

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) — You

BEST KISS

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) — Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) — Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) — Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) — To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) — Venom

REALITY ROYALTY

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) — Schitt’s Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) — Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) — Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) — Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) — Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) — Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) — To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

BEST FIGHT

Avengers: Endgame — Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

BEST REAL-LIFE HERO

Alex Honnold — Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby — Nanette

Roman Reigns — WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — RBG

Serena Williams — Being Serena

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Alex Wolff (Peter) — Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) — The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) — Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) — The Haunting of Hill House

BEST DOCUMENTARY

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

BEST HOST

Gayle King — CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon — Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Trevor Noah — The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club — The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood — Ray J’s Hat

RBG — The Notorious RBG

RuPaul’s Drag Race — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor — Colton Underwood jumps the fence