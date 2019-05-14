Tierra Whack Strips Away The Theatrics In Raw New Freestyle

( Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Tierra Whack isn't just a mastermind of pre-recorded music that can overwhelm you with intensely artistic visuals (see last year's Whack World). She can also mesmerize in spur-of-the-moment doses. Look no further than her recent freestyle on TimWestwoodTV in which she strips the theatrics away to the bare bones for a visceral dose of her lyrical capabilities. You'll need a fan to cool off after this one.

It's clear from her stance before the freestyle even starts that it's going to be a massacre. She stands with her head to the ground and a solemn look on her face in what looks like the greatest Final Fantasy final boss design in history. When she gets the OK from Westwood, she goes on a two-minute tirade of witty remarks and gut-twisting imagery:"You love drama / I love taking trips to Benihana / Swag on Michelle Obama / Book a trip to Ghana," she raps the way Sonic the Hedgehog runs, lightning fast and clean. Her own smile threatens to break through on occasion but she's determined to keep things going. And she succeeds as the microphone smokes like the road after the roar of fast tires.

Whack also sat down for a conversation with Westwood where the two talked about the origin of her rap name (which is her real name), losing weight, and much more. One of the most interesting tidbits is that she has a pet potato which she feeds french fries, something that may not seem that super farfetched if you've watched her recent video for "Unemployed."

Whack has had an amazing year thus far. During the span of mid-February to mid-March, a period she referred to as #WhackHistoryMonth, she dropped five songs: "Only Child," "Clones," "Gloria," "Wasteland," and "Unemployed." Now, the world waits with held breath for word of a new project. Hopefully, it's soon.

Watch the freestyle and interview up above.