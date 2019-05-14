12 Essential Eurovision Performances To Prepare You For This Year's Competition

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

By Amber Petty

An array of hopeful singers are warming up for their big break in the largest singing competition in the world. No, I'm not talking about the American Idol finale. I'm talking about the only singing competition you need to watch: the Eurovision Song Contest.

With American singing shows, you get a lot of similar (albeit very talented) voices belting out more straightforward pop covers. With Eurovision, you get a singer who starts his song in a piano coffin and a winner whose song is legitimately half chicken noises. The music ranges from dance to pop to rock to strange blends of folk music and house beats. The Eurovision performers themselves are everything from monster-masked punk bands to soulful drag queens. This year, Madonna's performing during the interval while all the votes are processed. When Madonna is your time-killing act, you know the show is worth watching.

The Eurovision Song Contest started in 1956 as a way to join Europe in literal and figurative harmony after World War II. The rules are simple: The song has to be under three minutes, not previously released, and sung live. Forty-one countries will compete in the semi-finals, beginning on Tuesday (May 14), but only 26 will make it to the live, three-plus hour Grand Final on Saturday. With a combination of audience voting and selected jury, a Eurovision winner is crowned, and the performer's country gets the privilege of hosting the contest the following year. Really all you need to know is that a lot of countries participate every year, and there might even be a guy in a horse head dancing on a ladder.

As we get ready for the competition's grand conclusion in Tel Aviv on May 18, here are some of the defining Eurovision highlights from its past 63 years.