Lil Nas X Approves Of CupcakKe's 'Old Town Road' Remix: 'I Love Her'

Lil Uzi Vert may have fled his interview with Nardwuar the Human Serviette for the second time at Rolling Loud this year, but Lil Nas X held an interesting conversation with the eccentric interviewer. In the brief, entertaining discussion, Lil Nas X revealed that he was a fan of CupcakKe's "Old Town Hoe," a clever, X-rated remix of his viral hit, "Old Town Road."

Both Lil Nas X and Nardwuar's unique, endearing brands of awkwardness were on display as they discussed everything from his father's gospel EP to cowboys in Canada.

The interview was a brief one by Nardwuar's standards; it lasted a little more than seven minutes. But their conversation was a fast one, jumping to different categories as Lil Nas X offered a smile and shining teeth to each of the Human Serviette's questions. Nardwuar asked the budding country star about the other variations of his song that have come out, mentioning CupcakKe's "Old Town Hoe" in particular. Lil Nas X broke into a wide grin and put his thumbs up in support. "CupcakKe is amazing, I love her," he said, smiling.

CupcakKe released the video for "Old Town Hoe" earlier this week that encouraged viewers to eat their veggies in a very inappropriate way. With Lil Nas X's seal of approval, it would make for a great storyline if she were to be featured on an official remix. But for now, all we can do is enjoy the respective differences between the two versions.

