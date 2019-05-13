Kyle Is The Host Of A Chaotic Cartoon Comedy In First Trailer For New Series

YouTube/Fuse

Kyle is bringing the magic of Saturday morning cartoons that kids enjoy to adults with his new animated Fuse show, Sugar and Toys. In the first spectacularly nostalgic trailer, Kyle tackles any and everything in a comedic light, poking fun at rappers of the past and present to build a hilarious first look. If you're a fan of the absurdity of Robot Chicken and the snarky wit of Family Guy, Kyle's new show will be right up your alley.

The teaser trailer for Sugar and Toys looks and sounds like a cereal commercial, only instead of having jokes written for kids, it tackles all things rap in a variety of formats. There's traditional cartoon animation, then there's what looks like claymation. Kyle hosts the show and appears in both human and animated forms, and the crux of the show's hilarious setups gets revealed; a Lego version of FX's Atlanta? A hologram of Tupac getting hit by a car? Someone collecting rappers with the word 'Lil' in their moniker like they're collector toys? This looks to be a unique treat.

Sugar and Toys will premiere on Fuse on June 9 at 11 PM EST. In addition to hip-hop, the show will have social commentary. It's produced by Carl Jones and Brian Ash from The Boondocks and Black Dynamite so you know that it'll be a rousing treat.