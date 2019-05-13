CupcakKe Encourages You To Eat Your Veggies In 'Old Town Hoe' Video

YouTube/cupcakKe

The way that corn-on-the-cob is used here will make your grandmother say 'Oh my!'

CupcakKe has released the video for her own unique spin on Lil Nas X's viral hit, "Old Town Road." The yeehawt-and-heavy visual for "Old Town Hoe" features enough corn on the cob and phallic lollipops to make your grandmother put her hands to her wide-open mouth and say "Oh my!" before excusing herself from the room. But, as usual, there's a heart-warming element to the rapper's raunchiness that wins you over. She's having good fun.

CupcakKe's private puns and x-rated plays on words are always chuckle-worthy, but, here, she's really in her bag. She flips Billy Ray Cyrus' remix refrain, "take my horse to the old town road" and "I got the horses in the back" in explicit ways that'll make you cackle at the wittiness. The video is equally as over-the-top as the on-brand song. CupcaKKe and her amorous crew wear leather jackets and bandana-patterned shirts along with the Lil Nas X signature hats, that he's (jokingly) being forced to wear, as they eat corn on the cob and lollipops. It's a weird combination for their teeth, but that's a story for another day.

CupcakKe has been adventurous with her artistry this year. In March, she was a hardcore rapper sending threats on "Bird Box." In February, she cosplayed as a tired mermaid in the video for "Squidward's Nose."

Watch the video for "Old Town Hoe" up above.