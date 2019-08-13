Unsettling Situation: Will Ronnie And Jen Ruin Mike's Jersey Shore Wedding?

Everyone is hoping the two can leave the drama at home for just one day

Mike is dealing with some serious pre-wedding jitters, but it's not because he's marrying the love of his life. During tonight's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode it was revealed that his best man's girlfriend Jen had arrived to the milestone event with baby Ariana.

"Big Daddy Sitch never gets nervous, but I'm gonna tell you right now, I'm getting a little nervous 'cause I know that Jen just showed up to town," he said. "I'm thinking to myself, 'Ronnie, if you wanna bring Jen [to the wedding], by all means. But please, please no drama.'"

Secaucus scuffle aside, Ron admitted that while things between him and his baby mama are currently "good," they're feeling a little sheepish about their constant TMZ coverage. "We both feel embarrassed right now," admitted the Bronx native. "It's not a proud moment for either one of us."

Fast-forward to the morning of the big day, and Jen's presence at the ceremony was still somewhat questionable. Though Deena, Vinny and Pauly were adamantly Team No-Jen, Ron confessed that he truly did want his Vegas family there: "I definitely think Jen and the baby being at the wedding is a good thing in my relationship just because I want both of my families to mesh together."

It wasn't until Mike was on the verge of walking down the aisle -- following a series of heated texts between the volatile couple -- that Ron said Jen would indeed be attending.

Cue Vinny: "If this turns into any drama between Ron and Jen, I don't know if I can ever forgive them. This is Mike's day; it's his wedding day. Not today. Today would ruin all of our friendships."

Will Ron and Ms. Taters be able to keep their cool, or is a blowup between the two bound to happen? Sound off with your thoughts and see the rest of Mike's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation wedding Thursday at 8/7c.