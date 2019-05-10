Rihanna's History-Making Fenty Fashion House Is Officially On The Way

(Chesnot/WireImage)

Today (May 10), Rihanna rises. Not to new music — that's for some other time. Now, it's style: The singer's fashion brand is heading to Paris!

LVMH has officially announced that it's teaming up with Rihanna for a Paris-based luxury house, aptly named Fenty. The good news is how quickly it's happening. Fenty will be unveiled on May 22.

It's been rumored for months that Rihanna and LVMH had something in the works. Now, it's official. A statement on the official LVMH site reveals that the new Fenty House will be "centered on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision in terms of ready to wear, shoes, and accessories, including commerciality and communication of the brand." In just a few weeks, the first pieces will be on display in Paris.

Rihanna also released a statement sharing her excitement for the house to come. "Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us," she said. "[LVMH CEO Bernard] Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn't imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I'm ready for the world to see what we have built together."

The first word of the collaboration came back in January when WWD reported that through multiple sources, the singer was readying a collaboration with LVMH. Now that her threads will be available in coming weeks, it looks like the road to new music could be opening up. Hopefully, it's a surprise announcement, just like this one.