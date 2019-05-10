Logic's New Album Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind Comes With A Surprise Feature

(ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Logic's spooky new album Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind is finally here. After the near two-month wait, the fully-stocked LP arrives in full splendor, with a list of collaborators both unpredictable and larger-than-life. It's a welcome fifth chapter for the rapper that continues to rise.

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind is sixteen tracks of confessions, danger, and surprise appearances. It features the previously released "Homicide" with Eminem and comedian Chris D'Elia that is the song equivalent of a category 5 hurricane. Elsewhere on the LP, YBN Cordae, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, and Wiz Khalifa all pound out verses. And, in a weird turn of events, Logic's father, credited as "My Dad," appears on its penultimate track. All of this combines for an interesting new stone in Logic's infinity gauntlet. Now that he has five, what will he produce with a snap?

The rollout for Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind began in March when Logic released a blood-soaked trailer to announce it. The LP is also somewhat reminiscent of his debut novel Supermarket that came out that same month (which enabled him to become the first rapper to top the New York Times' Best Sellers List), which follows the journey of a grocery store employee named Flynn who deals with, as the book's back cover reads, "sex, drugs, and murder on aisle 9." Logic released an accompanying soundtrack for the novel as well.

