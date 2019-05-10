Madonna and Swae Lee Are Breathless Lovers On 'Crave'

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)/(Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Soft jazz clings to the cool nighttime air like an evening breeze. A mysterious man in a pinstripe suit stands in a wide alleyway with an unlit cigarette in his mouth. After a few moments, a woman with frosty blonde hair turns the corner and slowly walks towards him. Her eyes are locked on the manilla folder in the man's hand that he gently flicks when she got close. He sighs, telling her she's late, and hands it to her. She opens it to find a picture of Swae Lee. "Your mission is to make a song with this chap," the man says, reaching for a lighter. When he looks back up, the woman's gone. The folder too.

A SHORT TIME LATER

Now, Madonna has intertwined her voice with Swae Lee's for a happy new record about innocent love called "Crave." On the track, the pair are obsessed partners who realize the power of their attraction and aren't afraid to test the waters. The track is set to appear on Madonna's forthcoming, spy-themed album espionage-themed album Madame X, set to drop on June 14. It's nearly impossible to listen to this without a smile sneaking to the corners of your face.

It's not quite pleading, but "Crave" bounces along with a frantic tone, grasping for affection that's just out of reach. The pair's manufactured love for each other here is heavy and the lip-biting is steamy. Madonna sighs and sings breathlessly, and Swae joins her for a breezy chorus about feelings that never fade and strong, dangerous love. "'Cause you're the one I crave / And my cravings get dangerous," the pair sing together, their voices twisting themselves around each other until they lock in place.

"Crave" is the latest of the vast world that Madame X will explore. Last week, she released an empowering anthem about resilience, "I Rise," featuring the voice of Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor Emma González. Last month, she released "Medellín," a tropical anthem with Maluma. Listen to the song up above.

"Good job, agent," the man says, curling the cord of the pay phone around his fingers. The woman reclines into her couch, smiling.