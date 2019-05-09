Watch Jonas Brothers Relive The 'Emotional Sting' Of Their Breakup In New Doc Trailer

Getty Images

Jonas Brothers are really putting fans through the emotional ringer this year. Their reunion has been almost entirely smiles and happy times — new music and videos and weddings and performances! — but now it's getting a little serious.

On Thursday (May 9), the sibling trio released the trailer for their new Amazon Prime Video documentary, Chasing Happiness. It promises to share the untold story of the band, from their humble beginnings in New Jersey — cue all the nostalgia-inducing throwback footage! — to their chart-topping comeback. Of course, that also means it'll get into the "emotional sting" of the "Sucker" group's shocking 2013 breakup.

"There were moments I thought, 'they'll never speak to me again,'" Nick says about telling his brothers he wanted to pursue a solo career. "What hurt the most was that it came from Nick," Joe says, eyes watering. "He is my best friend."

As we now know, the story has a happy ending (whew!), and the trailer quickly turns to their reunion as a band and their flourishing love lives, with Nick declaring, "I really want to have a second chance with them."

Chasing Happiness arrives on Amazon Prime on June 4, just before the release of JB's hotly anticipated new album, Happiness Begins, on June 7. Check out the emotional trailer below.