Taylor Swift's Seventh Album Will Be Her Longest Yet: 'There's A Lot Of A Lot'

Taylor Swift must have heard our collective cries for more interviews, because she's been on quite the press-friendly roll. After recently gushing about how "energized" she's feeling heading into her seventh album, Swift sat down for her first magazine interview in three years with Entertainment Weekly, giving us a few discrete but promising clues about her upcoming music.

In the cover story, Swift revealed that she started recording album No. 7 as soon as she finished the Reputation Tour. Though it took her just under three months to finish, the project will mark the lengthiest album of her career thus far, which means it'll be at least 17 songs long (Red, her current lengthiest release, has 16 tracks).

"I try not to go into making an album with any expectation," she explained. "I started to write so much that I knew immediately it would probably be bigger."

She added, "There’s a lot of a lot on this album. I’m trying to convey an emotional spectrum. I definitely don’t wanna have too much of one thing. You get some joyful songs and you get the bops, as they say." There are also, however, some "really, really, really, really sad songs," but "not enough to where you need to worry about me."

One of those aforementioned bops is the buoyant lead single "ME!", which marked a stark left turn from the darker, moodier tone of the reputation era. "It’s definitely the fans that made that tonal shift in the way I was feeling," Swift said, adding, "This time around I feel more comfortable being brave enough to be vulnerable, because my fans are brave enough to be vulnerable with me. Once people delve into the album, it’ll become pretty clear that that’s more of the fingerprint of this — that it’s much more of a singer-songwriter, personal journey than the last one."

Of course, it wouldn't be a T. Swift story if she didn't also drop a few easter eggs, and there are almost certainly some clues to be uncovered in her EW photoshoot. On the mag cover, she wears a denim jacket with a variety of buttons — there's everything from her fave Game of Thrones characters to ones with Drake and Selena Gomez on them. Could one or both of those artists be featured on her new album? Let the (guessing) games begin!