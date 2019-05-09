'Super Happy': Amber Portwood Celebrates Baby James' First Birthday

Amber Portwood's Instagram

See how the 'Teen Mom OG' tot commemorated the big 0-1

Amber Portwood has a special reason to celebrate: The Teen Mom OG cast member's son just turned one!

"Today is James 1st Birthday everyone!!" the mother of two captioned the photograph above, featuring her daughter Leah playing with her birthday baby brother. "I'm such a proud mommy and love seeing my babies together! So amazing! Sending so much love to everyone! I'm just super happy lol."

Amber also shared a sweet snap of her boy enjoying some well-deserved cake and added, "My heart ugh!!"

