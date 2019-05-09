Kacey Musgraves, The Centaur, Prances Through A Field Of Diamonds In 'Oh, What A World' Video

YouTube/K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S

The world inside of Kacey Musgraves's TV is a magical place. The country singer leads the viewer into a nameless land of wonderful, strange beauty and unique twists in her new video for "Oh, What a World" — and it'll take more than one viewing to get the full gist of its intricacies. This new world is a lot like the one we call home, but infinitely more colorful and strange. And it has a distinctly old school feel about it. Before computers, but after Woodstock. Kind of old school.

The first clue that Musgraves's world is not our own: singing TV static. In the video's opening seconds, what would normally be noir-filtered static goes multicolored and starts the song. It's all the preview one needs to know that things are going to get freaky. "Oh, What a World" then turns into a hurricane of colors, with bright purples, pinks, yellows, and blues swirling in the sky as psychedelic, nonsensical images begin fading in and out.

Musgraves herself appears as a magnificent centaur, but it's fleeting. She's replaced by cloned hearts of all colors, followed by a platinum mermaid wading through rainbow waters. A smiling frog strums the banjo and a raven nods its head into whiplash on top of a field of mushrooms changing colors. There's so much going on in this somehow retro yet futuristic video that calling it psychedelic doesn't really do it justice. It's a maelstrom of funky colors, designed to lead us into a world without sense as we know it. And oh, what a world it is.

Musgraves released her highly celebrated fourth studio album Golden Hour in 2018. It won her Album of the Year and Best Country Album Grammys. In February, she released a video for "Rainbow" that went heavy on the peace, slow-mo, and flowers.

Watch the eye-opening video for "Oh, What a World" up above.