First Batwoman Teaser Finds Ruby Rose's Caped Crusader Answering The Bat Signal

The CW

By Lauren Rearick

Step aside Batman, because a new hero is officially headed to the city of Gotham. The CW announced that Batwoman, a television series starring Ruby Rose as Kate Kane and her alter ego Batwoman, is coming to the network.

News of a standalone Batwoman series comes after the CW announced that Rose would be making her debut as the crimson caped crusader in the annual DC television crossover event. The special episode featured Rose teaming up with characters from Supergirl, Arrow, and The Flash. Following the crossover, a pilot of the show was ordered, and it was then announced on Tuesday (May 7) that a full season of Batwoman will debut during the 2019/2020 television season, The Wrap reports.

In celebration of the news, the network released the show’s first teaser trailer. The brief clip is only seconds long, but it comes packed with elements familiar to fans of the comics. Along with Kate wearing her Batwoman costume, viewers catch a peek of the bat signal and the city of Gotham.

A confirmed release date for the series hasn’t yet been announced, but the CW released an official synopsis in August 2018. "Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence," the synopsis read. The show had previously made headlines for its decision to make Kate the first openly gay titular superhero.

Rose, who identifies as gender fluid, had touched on the personal importance of the role. "The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored," she wrote in August 2018. "This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different."