Challenge Standouts: These Are The 10 Most Masterful Rookie Performances

Leave it to a Turkish man named Turbo to rocket past a collection of seasoned Challenge competitors and claim victory on his very first try.

The former Survivor: Turkey champ, who spent the War of the Worlds season picking up wins like Easter eggs, made series history by becoming the first individual man to win the game (Cara Maria’s Vendettas victory made her the first-ever player to claim solo gold), the first non-Challenge bred competitor to win, the first international player to win and the first rookie to win alone. Not bad for someone who started off the finale’s first leg in a distant third place.

And Turbo’s victory was all the more impressive considering the 50-mile finale race, which wound through an impossibly difficult Namibian desert course, defeated two veteran players en route to the finish line (Wes was the only former Challenge contestant to complete the trek, while Hunter and Cara Maria failed to complete the game).

There’s a case to be made that Turbo’s War of the Worlds showing is not only the most impressive rookie performance of all time, but perhaps the single greatest showing of any player across 33 Challenge seasons. Still, Turbo’s certainly not the first rookie to stand out.

Check out the 10 most masterful Challenge rookie performances below, tell us if you agree with our picks (or if we made any glaring omissions) and hang tight for the War of the Worlds reunion!