Here's Your First Look At Lucy Hale's Riverdale Spinoff Katy Keene

Getty Images

By Lauren Rearick

The third season of Riverdale is rapidly drawing to a close, but fans won’t have to wait long to return to a world inspired by Archie Comics. On Tuesday (May 7), the CW confirmed that Katy Keene, a Riverdale spinoff, is officially arriving to the network, and we’re getting a first look at the title character.

Initially announced in February, Katy Keene, developed by Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has been ordered for an entire first season, Variety reports. The series centers on Katy Keene, portrayed by Lucy Hale, and follows the adventures of Katy in New York City. Hale is joined by Ashleigh Murray, who is leaving Riverdale to reprise her role as an older version of Josie McCoy for the show.

Although viewers have to wait until the fall television season for Katy Keene to arrive, a peek at the aspiring fashion designer debuted on social media. Celebrating the news of a full season, Hale posted a collage of images from the series, writing, “KATY KEENE is officially picked up to series and I’m actually In tears. So excited about this next chapter. This show is all about hope and pursuing dreams and the friendships & relationships that bond it all. Actually can’t wait for you all to see this."

An additional Instagram teaser from Hale also featured a headshot of her character. In the image, Hale’s character has bright red lips and perfectly curled hair.

Murray also celebrated the news, sharing a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo of the cast. Posing with Hale, and fellow cast members Julia Chan, and Jonny Beauchamp, she wrote of the picture, “to all the dreams I loved before and can finally post about...#KatyKeene is going to series. Breathless and thankful."

There’s no word on whether the Gargoyle King or even the Dark Lord might make an appearance in the Big City, but the CW confirmed the show will follow Katy’s attempts to make it as a fashion designer. Along the way, she meets Josie; a pair of competitive twins named Alexandra and Alexander Cabot, portrayed by Camille Hyde and Lucien Laviscount; Pepper Smith (Chan), a “mysterious socialite”; and Jorge Lopez (Beauchamp), a "Broadway-bound performer."