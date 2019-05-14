'Ten Years In The Making': Teen Mom OG Celebrates A Decade With Upcoming Season

For a decade, viewers have watched the Teen Mom OG cast experience triumphs and struggles. And now, the girls' journeys are about to get bigger when a brand-new season returns -- 10 years in the making.

In an extended look at the upcoming episodes, beginning on June 10, older footage of Amber, Catelynn and Maci when they were 16 and pregnant is weaved into current moments of the moms' lives.

"You have to be strong to be on this show for this long," Amber says in the clip above.

In addition, Maci expresses anger she feels for Bentley because of Ryan's recent arrest, Cheyenne opens up about Ryder's rare disease and Cate sweetly tells Tyler she is glad that he's the dad of her babies. As always, these MTV mamas are displaying their trademark perseverance -- with their children by their sides.

Watch the entire video (it will pull at your heartstrings), and do not miss the Teen Mom OG foursome when they return to MTV on Monday, June 10 at 9/8c.