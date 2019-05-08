Jhene Aiko Chars An Ex With Blue Dragon Flames On 'Triggered (Freestyle)'

(Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

In Game of Thrones's fourth episode of Season 8, "The Last Of The Starks," Daenerys Targaryen's dragon, Rhaegal, soared through the mighty skies towards King's Landing, roaring with hellish intensity, only to be blindsided by Euron Greyjoy's monstrous bolt arrow through the breast. It cried out in pain and surprise, a sad song of impending death and confusion. R&B's softest-winged siren, Jhene Aiko, isn't a fire-breathing behemoth knocked out of the sky, but on her newest song, "Triggered (Freestyle)," this same, bleeding injury, can be felt in her vocals. She's hurt. Triggered. Seeing scarlet. And most importantly, she's breathing fire. Dracarys.

Aiko returns to her soft world of cerulean waterfalls and perennial showers on "Triggered." But while Aiko treads familiar, heavenly realms with her atmosphere, her words bring death by a thousand cuts. She flares her reptilian nostrils at an ex-lover while smoke clouds continuously form. "You'd ruin everything, you do it every time / You are my enemy, you are no friend of mind," she sings, adding "motherfucker" at the end like a final, twisting cut to the aorta. "Don't know what I'm capable of / Might fuck around and go crazy on cuz," she continues. "Might fuck around, have to pay me in blood."

This dark magic darkens the skies of "Triggered (Freestyle)." Lightning sprints through the clouds and thunder booms as she spreads her wings and flies toward the destructive conclusion. "Damn, I'm 'bout to burn this bitch down," she hisses. Everything goes up in bright, shimmering towers of red and orange.

Before dropping "Triggered (Freestyle)," Aiko explained the circumstances for the song's creation on Twitter. "One night, I was so deep in my feelings, I was afraid of what I might do," she wrote. "I didn't want to revert to the same bad habits that have set me back time and time again. I realized that instead of running away from my emotions...I needed to sit with them, express myself, and say whatever came to mind. It was healing, to say the least...and now I feel a bit more free #triggered."

Aiko's fiery return is right on time. Her last release was 2017's Trip. In March, she confirmed her breakup with Big Sean, with whom she recorded the joint album Twenty88 in 2016. Could "Triggered (Freestyle)" be about the rapper? We'll have to sift through the charred ashes left behind in the song's wake to find out.

Watch the peaceful video up above. Try to stay out of the dragon's line of sight.