Vampire Weekend And Haim Trade Soft-Voiced Verses On Fallon

Their performances of 'This Life' and 'Jerusalem, New York, Berlin' were like glimpses of a lazy Sunday afternoon

Last night, Ezra Koenig and the soft psychedelic outfit Vampire Weekend brought a groovy dimension to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They performed two songs from their recently released album, Father of the Bride. First came the soothing "This Life," followed by the slower, and more emotional, "Jerusalem, New York, Berlin." The tranquil three-woman collective, Haim, lent a vocal hand, and, in the process, helped Vampire Weekend herd viewers into an open field and stare at passing clouds in a sky, pointing at cloud shapes and trying their best to identify them.

Vampire Weekend's tranquil, timeless music does the heavy lifting when creating atmosphere. Fallon's stage last night was instantly Max Yasgur's 600-acre dairy farm by Bethel, New York in 1969 when the band took to it. Haim accompanied them in creamy suits and milky vocals to support Koenig's piercing one. The performance of "This Life" was marked by the purest form of a contemporary groove as the guitars and drums knocked a song of serenity and the cavalcade of singers hummed a siren's song of ease. Second came "Jerusalem, New York, and Berlin," being infinitely slower, and more emotional, than the first. Danielle Haim intertwined her voice with Koenig's for an emotional journey, sadder and stronger than ever before.

Vampire Weekend released Father of the Bride on May 3. It features the previously released songs, "Unbearably White," "Harmony Hall," "2021," "Sunflower," and "Big Blue." In March, the band released a music video for "Sunflower" directed by Jonah Hill, featuring Steve Lacy.

