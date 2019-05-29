Challenge Reunion: Is Paulie A 'Parasite' Like Bananas Says?

The six-time champ thinks the 'Big Brother' alum is using Cara to advance his MTV game

Cara Maria and Paulie's romance endured a hard-fought war, but Bananas believes all is not perfect in the couple's world.

During tonight's two-hour The Challenge: War of the Worlds reunion, Cara and Paulie's relationship was a talking point with hosts Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Lolo Jones. Specifically, Zach's on-camera comments that the Big Brother alum is "f*cking [Cara] for followers" -- a sentiment that Bananas also believes (he voiced it on a Challenge podcast).

"Once Final Reckoning concluded, Paulie the parasite had found a way to latch himself on to her," Bananas explained. "I noticed that once he got involved, our relationship then deteriorated. He wanted to have what I had; he wanted to be who I am. And that's all he wants."

Bananas raised his concerns to Cara, after they finished filming Season 32.

"Cara and I had a very tight relationship, and I called immediately in the beginning of their relationship and I said, 'Cara, his intentions are not pure. He's with you purely to make a name for himself on The Challenge, and that's it.'"

Paulie strongly disagreed with Bananas' views and spat, "I can do that by winning, Johnny -- I don't need her to do that."

"This is a shortcut," Bananas retaliated. "You might have other people on this stage fooled, but you don't have me fooled."

Cara saw things differently, though.

"We've been through a lot," she told Bananas. "I know in your own weird way you're looking out for me, but what it really comes down to is, [Paulie] is my man. I love him, and at the end of the day, I'm always going to stand by him. I don't want to have a strain with Johnny; I don't want a strain between Paulie and Johnny."

Cara may not want this for the two competitors, but it exists. So what do you think: Is Paulie using Cara? Or are his feelings for her genuine? Give your take, then stay with MTV News for more Challenge updates!