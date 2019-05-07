How Many Tour Dates Does 21 Savage Have Coming Up? A Lot

How many problems do fans of 21 Savage have this summer? Not a lot. The rapper has announced a new headlining trek across North America for his most recent album, I Am > I Was, that dropped last year. The 20-date tour takes place over the span of two months, from July through August. And in another surprising move, rapper DaBaby will be the featured guest.
The tour kicks off in Oklahoma on July 10 and wraps up in Atlanta on August 16. Of the twenty dates, DaBaby, famous for his recent hit, "Suge," will appear on 17 of them (he won't be at the Phoenix [07/16], Los Angeles [07/19], or New York [08/08] stops). This looks to be an epic journey that takes the two rappers through the year's hottest months. You'll want to be at this one. Tickets go on sale on May 10.
Last month, 21 Savage released the heartbreaking video for "ball w/o you." In February, he dropped the visual for "a lot" with J. Cole. If you want to hear some of his latest, he's featured on Schoolboy Q's new album, Crash Talk, on "Floating."
Take a look at the tour dates below.
07/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
07/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
07/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
07/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
07/18 – San Diego, CA @ Calcoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
07/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/23 – Portlant, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
07/25 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
07/27 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live
08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater
08/06 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/08 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
08/10 – Boston, MA @ Tsongas Center
08/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Moonrise Festival
08/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphiteatre