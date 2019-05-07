How Many Tour Dates Does 21 Savage Have Coming Up? A Lot

(Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

DaBaby will be the guest of honor on the North American trek that starts in July

How many problems do fans of 21 Savage have this summer? Not a lot. The rapper has announced a new headlining trek across North America for his most recent album, I Am > I Was, that dropped last year. The 20-date tour takes place over the span of two months, from July through August. And in another surprising move, rapper DaBaby will be the featured guest.

The tour kicks off in Oklahoma on July 10 and wraps up in Atlanta on August 16. Of the twenty dates, DaBaby, famous for his recent hit, "Suge," will appear on 17 of them (he won't be at the Phoenix [07/16], Los Angeles [07/19], or New York [08/08] stops). This looks to be an epic journey that takes the two rappers through the year's hottest months. You'll want to be at this one. Tickets go on sale on May 10.

Last month, 21 Savage released the heartbreaking video for "ball w/o you." In February, he dropped the visual for "a lot" with J. Cole. If you want to hear some of his latest, he's featured on Schoolboy Q's new album, Crash Talk, on "Floating."

Take a look at the tour dates below.

07/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

07/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

07/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

07/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

07/18 – San Diego, CA @ Calcoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

07/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/23 – Portlant, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

07/25 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

07/27 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

08/06 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/08 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

08/10 – Boston, MA @ Tsongas Center

08/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Moonrise Festival

08/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphiteatre