Sneak Peek: DJ Pauly D And Vinny Are Holding A Double Shot At Love Election

In a brand-new clip, the two tell the ladies to get their vote on

Americans can't yet vote in the 2020 United States presidential election -- but the Double Shot at Love ladies are about to head to the booth to cast some ballots.

In a first look at this week's brand-new installment, the Jersey guys outline the rules for the girls and how they're going to get their "vote on." For what, exactly?

"You're going to see a superlative on the touchscreen, and then you're going to match that superlative with whatever lady you think is the best match," Vin explains in the clip below. "The results will help us pick one of you for a double date tonight."

But Marissa has other hopes for this activity.