Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Are The Met Gala's Campiest Couple

After making their red carpet debut as young Hollywood's resident "It" couple at last year's Met Gala, on-screen and off-screen lovebirds Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are back and ready to make headlines for something other than their relationship. The Riverdale stars attended the 2019 Met Gala on Monday (May 6) in Dr. Seuss's finest, most colorful threads. (And that's not a diss considering that this year's theme was all about camp.)

Between Reinhart's sky-high, Marie Antoinette-inspired updo — which must have required at least a can of mousse and 500 bobby pins — and powder blue romper (with puffy sleeves and a long train for optimal drama!!!), and Sprouse's embroidered red vest, slacks, and bow tie, the duo avoided the dreaded Sophomore slump and instead turned up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art ready to turn heads in their campiest fits.

Queen of Versailles, who? We only acknowledge Lili Reinhart, Gargoyle Queen of Riverdale. The extra blush really goes a long way.

While the couple is mostly private about their relationship, Sprouse recently opened up about the undeniable chemistry that brought them together while they were filming the first season of their hit CW series. "We legitimately could not stay away from one another," he told the Los Angeles Times when asked about the potential ramifications of dating a costar.

And that incendiary connection is all you see when you look at their red carpet photos. Whether they're smiling or smoldering, Sprouse and Reinhart are quite a dynamic pair. And did we mention that they're very photogenic? Because they are. Here's to many more Met Galas for the happy, fashion-fun couple.