Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Is An Ethereal Ice Princess At 2019 Met Gala

It may not be her signature color, but Cheryl Blossom would approve

The world of Riverdale is no stranger to camp. Always ambitious, a little over-the-top, and never self-serious, the CW series inhabits the most fantastical elements of the word. So it's no surprise that the stars of Riverdale would show up to the 2019 Met Gala nailing this year's theme: "Camp: Notes On Fashion."

For example, Madelaine Petsch — perhaps the show's campiest performer as broach queen Cheryl Blossom — looked like she walked off the set of a Baz Luhrmann movie and arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art looking like a pale blue angel princess. Even campier? Her bright pink eye shadow and blunt bangs!

Not bad for her first Met Gala.

Sadly, there was not a spider broach to be found on that delicate fabric, but Petsch did accessorize with plenty of diamonds like a true ice princess. It may not be red, but we think Cheryl would approve.