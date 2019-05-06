Getty Images

Lady Gaga Wore Four Costumes To The Met Gala, And Each Was Campier Than The Last

The Met Gala is now the Met Gaga!

All eyes were on Lady Gaga as she descended upon the star-studded sartorial fixture in New York City on Monday night (May 6), and she turned her grand entrance into quite the show. Flanked by tuxedo-wearing, umbrella-wielding male dancers, Gaga arrived sporting doll-like makeup (those lashes!) and wearing a billowing hot pink dress with a matching headpiece.

But that was just the beginning. The A Star Is Born leading lady took a Russian nesting dolls-style approach to her Met Gala slayage, playfully stripping down to reveal another new look under each layer, and taking this year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," to heart. After the pink parachute dress, there was a corseted black gown, then a fitted pink one that she accessorized with sunglasses, a choker, and a brick phone.

For her final head-turning look, Gaga stripped down to a crystallized bra and matching high-waisted panties, which she modeled while posing on the iconic Met steps. See the master in action:

As one of the co-chairs of this year's Met Ball — along with Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele — it's safe to say we had high expectations for the pop icon to make an audacious statement. Ever the overachiever, she made several.