'Tough Times Don't Last': Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Photos From Prison

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is in prison serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion (the Jersey Shore cast member began his time in January). And now, he's offering a glimpse of his life in the New York penitentiary.

"Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do #FreeSitch," Mike captioned the Instagram album above. The photographs feature Mike grinning alongside his wife Lauren s as well as the other members of MVP (Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino).

The Double Shot at Love stars made sure to comment on the post. Vin said,"Why this dude glowing more than me and he locked up," while Pauly wrote "FREEBDS !!!!!! Miss u my brother!!!" It won't be long until this whole gang is together again, outside of Mike's current surroundings.

