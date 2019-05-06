Snooki's Jersey Shore-Filled Sprinkle Was Absolutely 'Amazing'

Deena Cortese's Instagram

Find out which of her MTV cohorts attended the special event

Nicole Polizzi is about to have the latest Jersey Shore offspring: She will soon welcome her third child. But before Snooki holds her son Angelo for the first time, she commemorated her peanut via an "amazing" sprinkle -- with her MTV family vacation included.

"Had such an amazing sprinkle! My family did amazing spoiling baby Angelo!" Nicole captioned the photograph above. "Thanks to my mawma @stephanie_b22 for baking this delicious cake for me! I’m a lucky girl #BabyAngelo."

Nicole's fellow Jersey mamas Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese were in attendance, along with these precious munchkins.

"Some of 2.0," JWOWW captioned the photograph above featuring her mini-me Meilani, Nicole's "nuggets" Lorenzo and Giovanna and Deena's little lad CJ. "Lorenzo is so handsome here I can’t deal," Jenni added about her godson.

Check out more photos from Snooki's special day below (many meatballs!), and stay with MTV News for updates about Baby A!