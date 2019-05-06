Game Of Thrones Fans Can't Stop Roasting The Show For This Hilarious Oversight

HBO

The battle against the Night King and his army of wights is over. So the most recent episode of Game of Thrones captured the elation and jubilant atmosphere of winning in the face of certain death, and in the resulting celebration, soldiers, commoners, and royal folk alike engaged in a celebration unlike what the North has ever seen.

Gendry Rivers is no more; he's been christened as Gendry Baratheon, Lord of Storm's End. Ser Davos led the toast to that and cups of mead spilled over as cheers corralled through the halls of Winterfell's castle. But mead wasn't the only thing being sipped on during this celebration. There was a lone Cloud Macchiato from Starbucks there.

This isn't a joke.

Of course, it probably wasn't a Cloud Macchiato. That's Ariana Grande's territory. Maybe a coffee, black. Or a latte with extra foam. Somehow, someway, a Starbucks coffee up found its way into Winterfell, on Game of Thrones, a show as far away from modern reality as can be.

The cup was right there in front of Daenerys Targaryen, the rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, who held her own metal goblet of mead as she looked at the people celebrating Jon Snow (or Aegon Targaryen, but he doesn't want to be called that). The discontinuity was marvelous. It was an unassuming cameo, one that brings Starbucks into the realm of the show. The cup looked decidedly modern, but sadly, we couldn't see whose name was on the other side. If it was, in fact, Daenerys' cup, may the Lord of Light bless the barista that had to fit "Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains" onto one cup.

But even better were fan responses on Twitter, making light of the entirely out-of-place drink.

Starbucks isn't the only modern-day phenomenon that made it onto the show recently. Last season, Ed Sheeran had a cameo as a singing soldier for the Lannister army. In the first episode of Season 8, it was revealed that he was torched by Drogon and now he has no eyelids. Yikes.

And to that, we'll toast our caramel frappuccinos from Starbucks. I hear that Westeros has one now.