The Weeknd, SZA, And Travis Scott Revisit Game Of Thrones' Highlights In 'Power Is Power' Video

(Steven Ferdman/WireImage)/(Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water)/(Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

Would you care for a walk down a Game of Thrones memory lane? The Weekend, SZA, and Travis Scott have released a Westeros-themed visual for their For The Throne: Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones collaboration, "Power Is Power." It's a magical film, sponsored by the Lord Of Light, and does justice to eight seasons worth of the show's twisting narrative. It looks back at GoT's most memorable moments in a fond light, setting the stage for the bombastic conclusion as it rapidly moves towards its end.

The Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott all cosplay as different characters in "Power Is Power." The Weeknd is the former Lord Commander of the Night's Watch with stab wounds in his chest, looking solemnly into the horizon. Around him, snow falls on ice caps. Then we see Jon Snow's boldest battles and defeats. At Hardhome, he clashes with the White Walkers. At Castle Black, he gets betrayed by his brothers of the Night's Watch and stares off into the sky as he bleeds out. He rises to the top of a suffocating pile of bodies during the Battle of the Bastards and survives amidst flailing corpses and screaming men. In retrospect, Snow's journey has been the stuff of legends.

SZA and Scott are Daenerys Targaryen and the Night King, respectively. SZA moves her body like the Khaleesi's dragons, and, behind her, fire washes across a gigantic screen, covering SZA in tendrils of warm red and a sandy orange. Dany's journey from a passive teenager to dominating rightful queen fiercely riding dragons into battle will make one lone tear stream down your cheek. Scott's Night King breathes ice out of his mouth as he sits on the Iron Throne (something he may not ever get to do on the show). Clips played during his verse are a tad different, focusing on other aspects of the show, mainly Arya's time in the Free City of Braavos with the Faceless Men. The video does a spectacular job with its teasers and builds the hype for the rest of season 8. There are only two more episodes until its conclusion.

For The Throne: Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones came out on April 26. The star-studded LP features music from Maren Morris, Lil Peep, A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Get yourself wise in Game of Thrones' in "Power Is Power" up above.