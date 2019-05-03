Bhad Bhabie And Megan Thee Stallion Are About Protecting And Uplifting Their Girls On 'Bestie'

(David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Bhad Bhabie has teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a new and improved, tenacious version of "Bestie." Bhad Bhabie originally dropped the song with "Kodak Black" in January, but now it has found new light with one of the hottest rising women rappers. Together, Bhad Bhabie and Megan Thee Stallion are unstoppable. This kind of feminine energy can power entire cities.

"Bestie" is a party song, through and through. Bhad Bhabie gives words of encouragement to her "bestie," or best friend. She bounces to each word like she's jumping around in the booth recording, so when Megan Thee Stallion comes in with her trademark dominating style, you can hear the difference. Megan is standing still and using her hands to deliver the "oomph" with each bar. Her presence is one of a kind. Together, the two create a masterclass in festivity rap that'll remove the chair from under you and force you onto the dance floor. I hope you brought your good shoes.

This new release of "Bestie" could signal that Bhad Bhabie's debut studio album could be in the works. She released her first mixtape, 15, last September and, since then, has released the original version of "Bestie," "Babyface Savage" with Tory Lanez, and this new version of "Bestie."

Listen to Bhad Bhabie and Megan Thee Stallion's "Bestie" up above.